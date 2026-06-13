13 Pinoy seafarers return home after Iraq vessel attack

THIRTEEN Filipino seafarers have been safely repatriated after surviving an attack on their vessel in the Port of Umm Qasr in Iraq on June 1, 2026.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the 13 crew members of the M/V MSC Sariska V arrived safely at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Friday on board Philippine Airlines Flight PR 301.

"Thirteen Filipino seafarers from the M/V MSC Sariska V arrived safely just in time for the nation's Independence Day celebration," said the DMW.

On June 1, the vessel was struck by projectiles while departing the Port of Umm Qasr, Iraq.

Iraqi authorities immediately evacuated the crew, thereby ensuring that all 13 Filipinos were unharmed.

DMW said the 13 seafarers received immediate airport assistance, medical evaluations, financial support, and onward travel to their home provinces.

The manning agency of the crew members also provided temporary hotel accommodations and will facilitate comprehensive medical and psychosocial counseling sessions. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)