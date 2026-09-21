13-year-old picked up by police for online shooting threat

Police on Monday, September 21, 2026, located a 13-year-old student who allegedly posted a threat to carry out a shooting at Kapingkong National High School (KNHS) in Sultan Kudarat.

A report reaching Camp Crame said the Grade 8 student, who attends the school, posted a photo of a short firearm at around 1:20 a.m. with the caption:

“Dito lang kami sa gilid ng school niyo KNHS ako ‘yung titira bukas. Ingat sa mga kaaway namin jan.”

(“We’re just here beside your school, KNHS. I’m the one who will shoot tomorrow. Our enemies there, better watch out.”)

The minor also posted another photo of a long firearm with a caption saying he would not let anyone stay alive.

A teacher forwarded screenshots of the posts to the police, prompting authorities to intervene immediately.

Police, together with representatives from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), went to the student’s house and informed his parents about the posts.

Police said the minor was brought to the barangay hall with his guardian, where they were informed about the possible consequences of his actions on public order and the legal liabilities he may face.

His guardian was also informed of her responsibilities, while a school faculty representative explained the possible impact of the minor’s actions on his academic status, police said.

The minor and his guardian will also undergo counseling with the MSWDO. (TPM)