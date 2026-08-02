13-year-old student killed in Las Piñas school stabbing over P10 change

A 13-YEAR-OLD student of Las Piñas National High School died after being stabbed by a classmate on Friday afternoon, July 31, 2026.

In a report, the police said the 14-year-old child in conflict with the law (CICL) stabbed the victim over a dispute over a P10 change after buying bottled water at the school canteen.

“’Yung ating CICL pinabili niya nang tubig ang ating biktima tapos nagalit siya kasi hindi siya naniwala na ‘yung sukli doon sa pinabili niya naiwan lang sa pinagbilhan,” Las Piñas City Police Station chief Colonel Fermin Armendarez III said.

(Our child in conflict with the law (CICL) asked the victim to buy him some water. He then became angry because he did not believe the victim's explanation that the change from the purchase had been left behind at the store where the water was bought.)

The victim sustained a stab wound on the left side of his chest.

He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The CICL was taken into custody by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Armendarez said authorities are investigating how the CICL was able to bring the bladed weapon into the school despite security measures, including security guards equipped with metal detectors.

The school administration assured cooperation with the police as it appealed to the public to refrain from spreading sensitive or unverified information, photos, and videos related to the incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)