1.35M apply for voter registration across regions

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported Monday, January 19, 2026, that around 1.35 million individuals have already applied to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Data from October 20 to January 18 showed a total of 1,356,410 applicants for voter registration.

Of the total, 1,028,835 applicants are for the barangay polls, while 327,575 applied to become Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters.

Calabarzon recorded the highest number of applicants with 271,033 individuals.

This was followed by Central Luzon with 159,473 and the National Capital Region with 157,421 applicants for voter registration.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program recorded 2,186 applicants.

The voter registration period will run until May 18, 2026, with the Comelec aiming to enlist 1.4 million individuals. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)