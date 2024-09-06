14 agencies shut down in 8 months for illegal recruitment

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has shut down 14 entities that are victimizing aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in just the first eight months of the year in a bid to showcase its determination to rid the country of illegal recruiters.

In a media forum, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 14 establishments have already been padlocked from January to August of 2024 for allegedly engaging in illegal recruitment.

"This year, as of August only, 14 establishments have been closed by the DMW due to illegal recruitment," said Cacdac.

Closure operations have been conducted by the DMW with the local police authorities in Manila City, Quezon City, Makati City, Mandaluyong City, Baguio City, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Apalit, Pampanga; and Lipa City, Batangas, among others.

Almost all establishments were found to have no proper license or authorization from the DMW to recruit workers for jobs abroad.

Cacdac said they have embarked on a series of closure operations as they are determined to eliminate illegal recruitment activities in the Philippines.

"We want the people to feel that we are working to solve illegal recruitment, and similarly promote the legal process of finding work abroad," said Cacdac.

Illegal recruitment is defined as any act of contracting, transporting, utilizing, hiring, or procuring workers, and includes referring, contract services, promising, or advertising for employment abroad, when undertaken by non-licensee or non-holder of authority from the DMW. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)