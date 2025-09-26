14 dead amid days of severe weather conditions

THE fatalities from the combined effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat), Tropical Cyclone Mirasol, Super Typhoon Nando, and Tropical Storm Opong have risen to 14, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday, September 26, 2025.

In a situational report, the disaster bureau said eight of the fatalities occurred in the Cagayan region, and three each in the Cordilleras and Central Luzon.

Two individuals were also reported missing in the Bicol and Cordillera regions, while 17 others were injured.

The NDRRMC said more than 1.2 million people, or over 300,000 families, in 2,472 barangays have been affected by the severe weather. Of these, 7,391 families (22,602 individuals) are staying in evacuation centers.

Most affected families were in the Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, and the Cordilleras, which was heavily impacted by Super Typhoon Nando.

The agency said it has provided over P21 million in assistance to affected populations.

The NDRRMC also reported P38 million in damages to the agriculture sector and P794 million in infrastructure losses.

A total of 3,831 houses were damaged, mostly in the Ilocos and Cagayan regions.

The severe weather also forced the suspension of seaport operations, classes, and work in government offices in affected areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said as of 8 a.m., Opong was moving west-northwest at 30 km/h, approaching Romblon province.

Opong has maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gusts up to 150 km/h, and a central pressure of 985 hPa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) warnings:

TCWS No. 3

Luzon:

Sorsogon; Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands; Albay; western and southern Camarines Sur; southern Quezon; Marinduque; Romblon; Oriental Mindoro; Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands; Batangas; southern Laguna; western Northern Samar; western Samar; extreme northern Biliran; northwestern Capiz; northern Aklan; Caluya Islands

Visayas:

Western Northern Samar; western Samar; extreme northern Biliran; northwestern Capiz; northern Aklan; Caluya Islands

TCWS No. 2

Luzon:

Catanduanes; rest of Camarines Sur; Camarines Norte; rest of Quezon; rest of Laguna; Rizal; Cavite; Metro Manila; Bulacan; Pampanga; Bataan; southern Zambales; Calamian Islands

Visayas:

Rest of Northern Samar; northern and central Samar; rest of Biliran; northern Leyte; northern Cebu including Camotes and Bantayan Islands; extreme northern Negros Occidental; northern Iloilo; rest of Capiz; rest of Aklan; northwestern Antique

TCWS No. 1

Luzon:

Quirino; central and southern Nueva Vizcaya; central and southern Benguet; central and southern La Union; Pangasinan; central and southern Aurora; Nueva Ecija; Tarlac; rest of Zambales; Cuyo Islands; northern mainland Palawan

Visayas:

Rest of Eastern Samar; rest of Samar; rest of Leyte; Southern Leyte; eastern and central Bohol; central Cebu; northern Negros Oriental; northern and central Negros Occidental; central Iloilo; central Antique

Mindanao:

Dinagat Islands; Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Pagasa said Opong may make landfall or pass near Romblon and Mindoro provinces within the next 12 hours before emerging over the West Philippine Sea this afternoon or evening.

Opong is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow afternoon, September 27. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)