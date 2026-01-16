14 variants of Nan Optipro, Nankid Optipro hit by recall order

FOURTEEN types of Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro formula milk products have been affected by the voluntary recall order of Nestlé Philippines.

Based on Advisory No. 2026-0030, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said a total of 14 variants of Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro involving 38 batches are being recalled voluntarily from the market.

"The public is hereby informed that Nestlé Philippines, Inc. is currently conducting a voluntary recall of specific batches of its Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro products," said the FDA.

"This voluntary recall applies only to the batch numbers and packaging sizes identified by the company and as mentioned above. No other Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro products are affected," it added.

Covered products include:

• NAN OPTIPRO 0-6 months Infant Formula 5HMO 3 (4x600g)

• NAN OPTIPRO 0-6 months Infant Formula 5HMO 6 (2x650g)

• NAN OPTIPRO 0-6 months Infant Formula 5HMO 6x400g

• NAN OPTIPRO 0-6 months Infant Formula 5HMO 6 (2x450g)

• NAN OPTIPRO 6-12months Follow On 5HMO 3 (4x600g)

• NAN OPTIPRO 6-12months Follow On 5HMO 6 (2x450g)

• NAN OPTIPRO 6-12months Follow On 5HMO 6x400g

• NAN OPTIPRO 6-12months Follow On 5HMO 6 (2x650g)

• NAN OPTI 1-3Yrs Milk Supplement 5HMO 3 (4x600g)

• NAN OPTI 1-3Yrs Milk Supplement 5HMO 4 (4x600g)

• NAN OPTI 1-3Yrs Milk Supplement 5HMO 6 (2x450g)

• NAN OPTI 1-3Yrs Milk Supplement 5HMO 6x400g

• NANKID OPTIPRO 3+ Yrs 5HMO 3 (4x600g)

• NANKID OPTIPRO 3+ Yrs 5HMO 3 (2x650g)

The FDA said the recall order was made following the detection of very low levels of cereulide in the arachidonic acid-rich (ARA) oil supplied to the company.

"Cereulide is a toxin produced by the microorganism Bacillus cereus and may cause gastrointestinal illness, such as vomiting and abdominal pain," said the FDA.

It also noted that the recall order is a precautionary measure made by Nestlé Philippines, Inc. in a bid to protect consumers.

"To date, there have been no reports of associated illnesses or adverse events associated with the products being recalled," said the FDA.

The FDA earlier announced that Nestlé Philippines has initiated the recall of several batches of Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro infant formula products. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)