14 violent incidents recorded in Barmm polls

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said the conduct of the first-ever parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has been generally peaceful despite several violent incidents recorded on September 13 and 14.

The PNP recorded 14 violent incidents, with three civilian fatalities and 23 injured individuals, including three police personnel, during the polls.

In Cotabato City, two shooting incidents were recorded, with three deaths and 18 individuals wounded.

Two explosion incidents also occurred in Cotabato City, particularly in Kalangan and Poblacion 7.

The man carrying the explosive device was the sole victim in the Kalangan incident.

The PNP said a strafing incident and a case of malicious mischief were also recorded in Cotabato City.

Other incidents were recorded in Basilan, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, SGA Barmm and Maguindanao del Norte, with no fatalities.

The PNP said 38 firearms and explosives were confiscated in the region during 24 operations, which also resulted in the arrest of 29 individuals amid the gun ban that started on July 16.

In a press conference Tuesday, September 15, 2026, PNP spokesperson Colonel Allen Rae Co said no other significant untoward incidents had been reported.

“Overall, the election was generally peaceful and orderly despite some isolated incidents,” he said.

Co said the voter turnout reached 82.41 percent, 4.79 percentage points higher than the 77.62 percent turnout recorded in Barmm during the May 2025 midterm elections.

He said voting was still being completed as of the early morning of September 15, particularly in 13 voting centers in Maluso, Basilan, where the casting of votes was delayed due to the replacement of pre-shaded ballots.

In a statement, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended all policemen for their hard work, dedication and sacrifices in implementing security measures that led to the successful conduct of the first parliamentary elections in the region.

Nartatez was particularly proud of how PNP personnel responded to and stood their ground despite cases of gun violence, IED-related incidents and threats from armed groups to ensure that the tasks given to them were properly and strictly implemented.

“While there are pockets of security challenges, the Barmm elections were peaceful and orderly in almost all parts of the region. And we attribute this to the dedication and hard work of not only our personnel but all our partners that include the AFP and the Comelec,” Nartatez said.

“The long security preparations, including real-time security adjustments on the ground, paid off, but the mission is not yet fully completed as we have to maintain peace and order until the winners are proclaimed and until the last day of the election period,” he added.

Aside from continuously implementing security measures, the top cop said he had already ordered a thorough investigation, pursuit operations and case build-up in all the incidents that happened. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)