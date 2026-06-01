14 wage petitions up for NCR wage board review

FOURTEEN wage petitions are set to be deliberated by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR).

In its notice, the NCR wage board said the wage petitions are seeking different amounts of pay adjustments ranging from P200 to P842.

"These petitions shall be heard on the aforesaid schedule of public hearing," said the NCR wage board.

It said the public hearing is now scheduled to be held by the NCR wage board on June 18 in Pasay City.

The NCR wage board said all stakeholders are invited for the public hearing set at the Philippine Trade Training Center Building (PTTC) at 9 a.m.

"RTWPB-NCR invites workers, employers, industry representatives, and other interested stakeholders in the National Capital Region to participate in the Public Hearing on Minimum Wage Determination in NCR," said the NCR wage board.

It, then, urged all stakeholders to take time to participate in the public hearing.

"Your participation is vital in ensuring that the views of workers, employers, and other stakeholders are considered in the wage determination process," said the NCR wage board.

It also urged those who wish to express their views on the wage petitions to submit position papers.

"Any party may file an opposition copy furnished the petitioners on or before June 17," said the RTWPB-NCR.

It was back in July 18, 2025 when the most recent wage order of the RTWPB-NCR took effect.

Wage Order NCR-26 raised the daily minimum pay in Metro Manila to P695. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)