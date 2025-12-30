140 injured by firecrackers ahead of New Year revelry

A DAY before the New Year revelry, 140 individuals have sustained firecracker-related injuries, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Data provided by the DOH showed that there are now a total of 140 cases of fireworks-related injuries recorded from December 21 to 30 (4 a.m.) from the 62 sentinel hospitals.

This is lower by 23 percent when compared to the 182 cases recorded by the health department during the same period last year.

There were 95 victims (68 percent) found to be aged 19 years old and below, while the 45 cases (32 percent) are 20 years old and above.

Of the total cases, the DOH noted that majority are caused by 5-Star, Boga, and unknown firecrackers.

According to the health department, fireworks-related injuries must be immediately washed with soap and clean water, and covered by sterilized gauze bandage.

Injured individuals were also advised to go to the nearest health centers or hospitals to get immediate medical attention.

"Do not ignore any burn or wound caused by fireworks, no matter how small, as it can worsen and cause infection," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)