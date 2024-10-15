143 Pinoys pardoned in UAE

MORE than a hundred Filipinos have been pardoned by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

This was discussed during a phone call between Marcos and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Monday, October 14.

“I expressed my gratitude for the kindness extended to them, particularly their generous pardon of 143 Filipinos, which has brought relief to many families,” Marcos said without divulging further information on the matter.

Marcos also extended his heartfelt thanks for the UAE’s humanitarian aid in the wake of the recent typhoons and floods that struck the Philippines.

He said they also discussed how Filipino workers continue to excel and make a positive contribution in the UAE.

“Our nations share strong bonds, rooted in the values and aspirations of our peoples, and I look forward to strengthening this partnership in the years ahead,” said Marcos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)