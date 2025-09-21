1.45M Calabarzon, Central Visayas workers to benefit from wage hikes

CLOSE to 1.5 million workers in Calabarzon and Central Visayas are set to benefit from the recent wage orders issued by their respective Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs).

In a statement, the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) said 1,452,182 minimum wage earners stand to directly benefit from the wage orders.

Also expected to indirectly benefit are some 2.5 million workers, who are earning above the minimum wage rate.

The NWPC said they expect indirect beneficiaries coming from wage adjustments at the enterprise level as a result of the correction of wage distortions.

Last Thursday, September 18, 2025, the RTWPB Central Visayas raised the minimum wage rates for private sector workers in the region to P540 for cities and municipalities under Class A, and to P500 for other cities and municipalities not covered under Class A.

On Friday, September 19, the RTWPB Calabarzon raised the minimum wage rates in the region to P525-P600 for workers in the non-agriculture sector; P508-525 for agriculture workers; and P508 for those in retail and service establishments employing not more than 10 workers. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)