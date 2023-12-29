149 fireworks-related incidents recorded by PNP

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded 149 incidents related to the use of firecrackers and fireworks ahead of the New Year’s Day celebration.

As of December 29, 2023, the PNP said two persons were killed while 107 others were wounded due to firecrackers.

The fatalities were victims of the explosion of firecrackers inside a delivery truck parked at a terminal in Marikina City on December 17.

Out of the 149 fireworks-related incidents, 36 involved the illegal possession, use, or sale of firecrackers, which resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals.

The PNP said it has confiscated illegal fireworks with a total estimated cost of P224,130. It includes piccolo, pop-pop, five star, pla-pla, giant bawang, Judas belt, boga, kwiton, sawa, Roman candle, and Kingkong, among others.

PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. said the number of firecracker-related injuries for 2023 is significantly lower than the recorded incidents in 2021 and 2022, which were 284 and 197, respectively.

The PNP also recorded seven cases of illegal firearms, resulting in injury to one person.

In 2021, 25 incidents of illegal discharge of firearms were recorded, resulting in one injury, while in 2022, there were 26 incidents that resulted in injuries to 19 people.

