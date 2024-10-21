15 areas under signal no. 1 due to TD Kristine

SEVERAL areas in the country were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) no. 1 on Monday, October 21, 2024, due to Tropical Depression Kristine.

In a situational report, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said as of 10 a.m., Kristine was spotted at 870 kilometers (km) East of Eastern Visayas packed with a maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1,000 hectopascals (hPa).

It is moving west southwestward at 30 km/h, said Pagasa.

The weather bureau hoisted TCWS No. 1 over the following areas:

Luzon

*Catanduanes

*Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

*Camarines Sur

*Albay

*Sorsogon

*Camarines Norte

*Eastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San *Narciso, San Andres)

Visayas

*Eastern Samar

*Northern Samar

*Samar

*Leyte

*Biliran

*Southern Leyte

Mindanao

*Dinagat Islands

*Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group

“The wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone. Local winds may be slightly stronger/enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds. Winds are less strong in areas sheltered from the prevailing wind direction,” said Pagasa.

The agency said the highest wind signal, which may be hoisted during the occurrence of Kristine is TCWS No. 4.

By Wednesday, October 23, Kristine is expected to turn into a severe tropical storm and typhoon category by Thursday, October 24.

Kristine is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours and is expected to make landfall over the northeastern portion of Cagayan by Friday, October 25.

Meanwhile, government agencies are bracing for the impact of Kristine.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro urged the public to take early precautions amid the threat of Kristine.

“Let us engage in proactive planning and stay informed with relevant updates to ensure we are adequately prepared. We are collaborating closely with all concerned agencies to establish a comprehensive and cohesive action plan,” Teodoro said in a statement issued by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

Local government units in areas expected to be affected by the typhoon are also instructed to brace for the typhoon, which is expected to affect hundreds of thousands of families. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)