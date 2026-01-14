15 co-accused of Atong Ang arrested

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has arrested 15 co-accused of businessman and gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang in the kidnapping with homicide cases related to the disappearances of cockfighting enthusiasts, locally known as sabungeros.

In a press conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, CIDG director Major General Robert Alexander Morico II said that of the arrested individuals, 10 were policemen while six were civilians.

He said the policemen were already under restrictive custody of the Philippine National Police (PNP) before the issuance of the arrest warrants by Branch 26 of the Sta. Cruz, Laguna Regional Trial Court on January 13.

“The six civilians who were arrested today have been under surveillance even prior to the issuance of the arrest warrant. Some of them are security, some of them are employees nung sabungan,” Morico said.

He said three remain at large, including Ang, a dismissed policeman, and a civilian.

Morico said a manhunt operation against them, particularly Ang, is ongoing, especially in his known properties across the country.

He urged Ang, whom authorities believe is still in the country, to surrender “peacefully.”

“So I ask also kasi ang ibang areas dito mga private subdivisions and houses na may mga tao. Apparently, there are lawyers doon sa mga bahay na ’yun. We will be serving the warrant of arrest,” Morico said.

(So I’m also asking because in some areas here, there are private subdivisions and houses with people. Apparently, there are lawyers in those houses. We will be serving the arrest warrant.)

“It is a lawful order coming from the court. ’Yung mga security guards sa mga subdivision and doon sa bahay, anybody who will prevent us, we will be arresting you for obstruction of justice because there is a warrant of arrest and we will enforce it. Anybody who is on the way, arestuhin namin. That’s why I am asking him to peacefully surrender,” he added.

Ang is being pointed to as the brains behind the disappearance of several sabungeros between 2021 and 2022.

He allegedly ordered the abduction and killing of the victims and the dumping of their bodies in Taal Lake. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)