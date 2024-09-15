15 cops cleared of 'involvement' in kidnapping of drug suspects

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has cleared 15 former members of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-National Capital Region Police Office (RDEU-NCRPO) of their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of four suspected drug suspects in Cavite in 2021.

Cleared of kidnapping, serious illegal detention, and enforced disappearances were Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Jay E. Orapa, former chief of RDEU-NCRPO in 2022; Lieutenant Jesus P. Menes, Staff Sergeants Roy G. Pioquinto, Robert Allan E. Raz Jr., Denar S. Roda, Alfredo U. Andes, Corporals Alric M. Natividad, Ronald John V. Lanara, Reynaldo G. Seno Jr, Troy V. Paragas, Ronald R. Montibon, Ruscel DC Soloman, Christal Rhine B. Rosita, and Jovelyn O. Tamagos.

The DOJ resolution also dismissed the perjury charges filed against the 15 as there was insufficient proof to show that the respondents perjured themselves in a related Senate investigation regarding the matter.

Civilians Angelo Atienza, Nicasio Manio, and Nicholes Manio were also cleared of charges in relation to the disappearance of drug suspects identified as Gio Jordie Mateos, Mico Franco Mateos, Garry Mateo Jr., and one Ronaldo Añonuevo on April 13, 2021

The police officers were all back to active duty at the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group except Paragas, who was dismissed from the service for an unrelated case.

The charges were filed by the National Bureau of Investigation-Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (TFAID).

In dismissing the charges, DOJ Assistant Prosecutor Honey Rose Delgado, in her resolution, said the security camera footage taken in Tagaytay City coffee shop, which the NBI-TFAID presented as proof that the police officers kidnapped the four drug personalities, "are not sufficiently and convincingly identified by persons who are capable of doing so."

Careful review of the security camera footage also revealed that none of the accused were vividly seen thus making their identifications "difficult, if not impossible."

Following the DOJ resolution and the subsequent filing by the NBI-TFAID, then PNP Chief Benjamin C. Acorda, on November 17, 2023, ordered the dismissal of administrative cases against the respondents, along with 21 other RDEU-NCRPO officers, due to lack of substantial evidence.

Aside from this, Orapa and the other officers involved were also absolved of their administrative cases for grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming of a police officer, oppression and grave dishonesty.

"We just want to redeem our names as we and our families suffered as a result of the negative publicity triggered by the unfounded accusations against us," said Orapa, a member of PNP Academy Class 2010. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)