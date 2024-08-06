15 cops relieved for failure to arrest Quiboloy

AT LEAST 15 police officers were relieved from their posts for failing to arrest Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and five others in connection with child abuse and human trafficking charges, said Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Rommel Marbil on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Marbil made the statement before the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, which conducted a hearing after Senator Robin Padilla called for a probe into the PNP’s allegedly “unnecessary and excessive force” during an attempt to arrest Quiboloy in June.

Marbil said the June 10 operation against Quiboloy was conducted in adherence to the PNP’s operational procedure, which is anchored on upholding human rights with high standards of professionalism and respect of the law.

He said that out of the 15 PNP personnel tasked to arrest Quiboloy, three were police commissioned officers and 12 were non-commissioned officers.

"Let me clarify these officers were relieved not for their abuses but for their failure to arrest the fugitives of the law Quiboloy and his co-accused," Marbil said.

He said he immediately summoned the PNP Internal Affairs Service to investigate if there were operational lapses committed during the police operation at Quiboloy's compound in Davao in June 2024.

He said the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members used women and children as human shields to delay their lawful process of investigation, stressing that the group’s male members violently fought against PNP members.

This, he added, resulted in the PNP taking six adults and two minors into its custody, but these individuals were released on the same day for humanitarian reasons.

Marbil said the PNP, however, filed a regular case against the apprehended individuals for obstruction of justice.

Quiboloy and his associates -- Ingrid, Cresente, and Paulene Canada; Sylvia Cemañes; and Jackielyn Roy -- were ordered arrested by regional courts in Davao and Pasig.

The KOJC leader is also facing a sexual abuse case in Davao.

Senator Bong Go urged the PNP on Monday, August 5, to not be non-partisan and stand professionally by their duties and responsibilities.

"Sana po maging non-partisan kayo. Gawain niyo lang po ang inyong trabaho protektahan ang karapatan ng Pilipino and every operation should be conducted within the bounds of law," Go said. (Grezel Balbutin, VSU intern/LMY)