15 Pinoy seafarers aboard vessels held by Iranian forces

FIFTEEN Filipino seafarers were on board the two container vessels held by the Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Thursday, April 23, 2026.
In a statement, DMW secretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured that the 10 Filipino crew members of Epaminondas and five of MSC Francesca, which were held by Iranian forces while attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz on April 22, were safe and unharmed.
He said the families of the seafarers have already been informed about the matter.
“We have been assured that all 15 seafarers are safe and unharmed. We remain in close coordination with their families, the manning agency, and shipowners, and continue to provide updates and support,” Cacdac said.
“The DMW said it is taking all necessary steps to ensure the protection and welfare of the affected seafarers, while maintaining close coordination with relevant stakeholders,” he added.
The incident follows earlier reports of vessel interceptions in the region since late February, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)