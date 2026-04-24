15 Pinoy seafarers aboard vessels held by Iranian forces

FIFTEEN Filipino seafarers were on board the two container vessels held by the Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Thursday, April 23, 2026.

In a statement, DMW secretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured that the 10 Filipino crew members of Epaminondas and five of MSC Francesca, which were held by Iranian forces while attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz on April 22, were safe and unharmed.