15 Pinoy seafarers in drone-hit vessel safe, accounted for

FIFTEEN Filipino seafarers on board the Liberian-flagged vessel, the Al Jasrah, were found to be safe and accounted for after it was struck by drone missiles in the Bab al Mandeb Strait near the Red Sea.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the 15 Filipino crew members of the Al Jasrah were unharmed by the missile attack by drones allegedly orchestrated by Yemeni Houthi rebels Friday, December 15, 2023.

"The DMW was informed by the ship’s manning agency and its shipping company that all members of the crew, including 15 Filipino seafarers, are safe and accounted for," said DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

He said he has issued instructions to the department’s Sea-Based Operations Units to continuously monitor the situation.

The official said he has also ordered close coordination with the vessel’s manning and shipping company in assuring the safety of the Filipino seafarers.

Cacdac said he also ordered the manning agency to meet with the families and relatives of the crew members as well as the DMW to provide regular updates to their conditions and safety.

On Friday, a drone missile struck one of the Liberian-flagged vessels, the Al Jasrah, thus causing a fire that was eventually extinguished.

The missile attack took place as the vessel was crossing the Bab al Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)