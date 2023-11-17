150 Lebanon OFWs eye repatriation too, says DMW

ABOUT 150 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Lebanon are still waiting to be brought home by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) amid the continued escalation of hostilities in the region.

In a virtual press conference, DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they are still helping 150 OFWs process their exit from Lebanon.

"From Lebanon, we are processing about 150 OFWs, who want to go out of Lebanon," said Cacdac.

"This is not a closed figure as the numbers may increase beyond 150," he added.

Cacdac said three OFWs from Lebanon were scheduled to arrive home on Friday afternoon.

This, he said, will bring the total OFWs who were repatriated from Lebanon to 31.

Cacdac said they are helping the OFWs with the exit process as they still have to undergo the Lebanese immigration authority.

"Some of them have decided to come home in the middle of their contracts, not necessarily as a vacation. But they properly sought permission from their employers," said Cacdac. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)\