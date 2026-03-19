150 more Middle East OFWs back home

MORE than 150 additional overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the Middle East safely returned home on Thursday, March 19, 2026, amid the continued escalation of hostilities in the region.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) bared that the OFWs are part of the 317 Filipinos brought home from the Middle East via a chartered flight of the Philippine government.

"Among the Filipinos, who safely returned home, were 153 OFWs with their 114 dependents, and 50 stranded Filipino passengers, who chose to return to the Philippines due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East," said the DMW.

The Department said the latest chartered flight of the Philippine government came from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"There are now a total of 2,099 OFWs and their dependents, who have returned to the country under the whole-of-government repatriation effort since March 5, 2026," said the DMW.

All repatriated OFWs were immediately provided financial and welfare assistance, as well as medical and psychosocial aid.

In a related development, the DMW has designated the Coast of Israel as an "Extended Risk Zone" for Filipino seafarers.

In its Advisory No. 14-2026, the DMW said the Coast of Israel is now considered an "Extended Risk Zone" in accordance with the decision of the Warlike Operations Area Committee (WOAC) of the International Bargaining Forum (IBF).

"This designation shall be in effect from 13 March 2026 to 23 March 2026 with further extensions being subject to mutual consent between the IBF parties," said the DMW.

And with such a designation, the Department said Filipino seafarers sailing in the area shall be entitled to bonus equal to basic wage, payable only on the day the vessel is attacked.

The DMW said they will also be entitled to doubled compensation for death and disability, if they occur on the day the vessel is attacked.

Earlier in the month, the DMW designated Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Strait of Hormuz as War-like Operations Areas. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)