15,000 devotees join Quiapo Church thanksgiving procession

FIFTEEN thousand devotees of the Quiapo Church on Sunday December 31, 2023, joined the traditional "Thanksgiving Procession" in Manila in what could be a preview of the return of the "Traslacion" come January 9.

In a brief statement, the Quiapo Church said that 15,000 people were estimated to have joined the two-hour activity that began Saturday night until the early hours of Sunday.

"The procession began at 2345H, after a communal praying of the rosary," said the Quiapo Church.

"The Andas of Hesus Poong Nazareno officially reached the patio at 0145H," it furthered.

Quiapo Church said the procession traveled at approximately 4.650 kilometers per hour around the vicinity of the church.

After the Thanksgiving Procession, the Novena Masses for the Feast of the Black Nazarene are already set to begin Sunday and will continue until January 8, or the eve of the feast day.

Novena Masses are set to be held every 12:15 p.m. from December 31 to January 8.

There will also be barangay visitation in communities around Quiapo Church on January 1 and 6.

The replica blessing and procession, meanwhile, take place on January 3 and 4 at 1:30 pm.

The grand procession of the Black Nazarene is set to make a comeback during the 2024 feast of the black image of Christ on January 9. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)