150,000 new cancer cases detected in PH yearly

THE Philippine Cancer Society (PCS) on Tuesday, February 4, 2026, reported that the burden of cancer remains heavy in the Philippines based on the number of cases and deaths recorded annually.

In its report for the observance of World Cancer Day, the PCS noted that breast and cervical cancers remain the most common cancers affecting Filipinos, with 27,000 and 7,200 cases, respectively, detected per year.

“There are over 150,000 new cancer cases per year in the Philippines,” the PCS said.

Lung and liver cancers, with 21,000 and 11,700 deaths, respectively, recorded annually, continue to take thousands of lives.

“Cancer is now the second leading cause of death in the Philippines,” the PCS said.

Given the burden brought by cancer, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is urging the public to undergo cancer screening tests, saying it has benefit packages that may be availed of by all members.

In a social media post, PhilHealth said it is encouraging the public to avail of cancer screening tests covered by the state-run health insurer.

“Avail PhilHealth Yakap for regular check-ups and free cancer screening tests, especially if you have risk factors,” PhilHealth said.

It said early cancer screening can help the public manage medical conditions, if any.

“Early diagnosis saves lives and reduces treatment costs,” PhilHealth said.

Under PhilHealth Circular No. 2025-0014, cancer screening packages are covered for the detection of breast, liver, lung, and colorectal cancers.

These include mammograms (P2,610), breast ultrasounds (P1,350), low-dose chest CT scans (P7,220), liver ultrasound (P960), alpha-fetoprotein tests (P1,230), and colonoscopies (P23,640). (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)