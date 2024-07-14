16 cops die in line of duty since January

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil urged on Sunday, July 14, 2024, all police officers to emulate their comrades who have fallen in the line of duty and to build upon their sacrifices and ensure their safety.

In a statement, Marbil said from January 1 to July 13, 2024, a total of 16 police officers died in the line of duty, while 40 others sustained injuries.

The most recent incident was the wounding of four Manila policemen following a gunfight with drug suspects in Tondo.

Marbil emphasized that their sacrifices underscore the police force’s unwavering commitment to public safety and security.

He said that the valor exhibited by the fallen officers should serve as a source of inspiration for their colleagues to strive to be better, stronger, and smarter in their duties.

He also stressed that their courage and dedication in the face of danger stand as a testament to their commitment to upholding the law and preserving the peace.

"We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to our fallen heroes. These brave men and women sacrificed their lives and limbs to protect every Filipino family and safeguard our communities from criminal threats. While we mourn their loss, we must honor their memory by carrying forward their mission with the same valor and dedication they exemplified,” Marbil said.

“Their courage must inspire us to perform our duties with the highest level of professionalism and utmost concern for our safety. Let their bravery be a guiding light, inspiring us to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and to continue serving our nation with unwavering commitment. Let us honor their sacrifice by strengthening our resolve to create a safer and more secure Philippines for all,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)