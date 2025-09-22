Manila

16 domestic flights canceled due to bad weather

MANILA – Sixteen domestic flights were canceled on Monday due to inclement weather, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

The canceled flights were:

Airswift
• ATX 5538: El Nido - Busuanga
• ATX 5539: Busuanga - El Nido

Philippine Airlines
• PR2196: Manila - Laoag
• PR2197: Laoag - Manila
• PR2198: Manila - Laoag
• PR2199: Laoag - Manila
• PR2688: Clark - Basco
• PR2689: Basco - Clark
• PR2932: Manila - Basco
• PR2933: Basco - Manila
• PR2018: Manila - Cauayan
• PR2019: Cauayan - Manila
• PR2014: Manila - Tuguegarao
• PR2015: Tuguegarao - Manila

Cebu Pacific
• Ceb404: Manila - Laoag
• Ceb405: Laoag - Manila

Super Typhoon Nando (international name Ragasa) further intensified, packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 265 kph, based on the weather bureau's 8 a.m. bulletin.

The cyclone threatens Babuyan Islands. Nando and the southwest monsoon are causing strong winds and heavy rains in many areas across Luzon. (PNA)

