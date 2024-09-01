16 Filipino crewmen from recent Houthi-attacked vessel back in PH

SIXTEEN Filipino crewmen of the Greek-owned oil tanker MT Sounion returned to the country on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac welcomed the repatriated seamen, who are among the 23 Filipino crew members of the Houthi-attacked vessel.

The other seven seafarers are also set for repatriation in coordination with their manning agencies, Department of Foreign Affairs, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa).

Each received immediate financial assistance worth P75,000 from the DMW Aksyon Fund and additional cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Owwa.

They will also receive necessary medical assessment and psycho-social counseling.

The MT Sounion was attacked by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea on August 21.

The vessel, which was then carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, caught fire and experienced an engine power cut due to the attack.

The DFA earlier said Filipino seafarers have the right to refuse sailing to ensure their safety amid the escalation of conflict in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have been launching attacks on international vessels traveling the Red Sea region since last year in support of the Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)