$162M Mega Millions jackpot now open to Filipinos online

FILIPINOS can now participate in the Mega Millions lottery for a chance to win a $162 million jackpot, equivalent to over P9.5 billion, through TheLotter.

This announcement was made by TheLotter, a leading online lottery ticket purchasing service. The platform offers a safe and secure way to purchase official tickets online, eliminating the need to travel to the US.

TheLotter has a proven track record, having paid out over $125 million in prizes to global winners.

To join, users simply create a free account, select their numbers, and let TheLotter handle the rest. Participants are notified of any winnings via email and SMS.

TheLotter securely stores ticket information in bettors account, ensuring no lose tickets or miss a winning match. Their Customer Service team is available 24/7 for assistance. (Glaiza Ouano, UP Tacloban intern)