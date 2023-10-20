164 bets asked to explain unlawful campaign materials

OVER 160 candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 have been asked to explain the presence of illegal campaign materials.

Data released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed that show cause orders (SCO) have been issued to 164 candidates as of October 19, due to illegal campaigning.

"We will start filing cases against all those with illegally posted campaign materials," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia after personally supervising the Operation Baklas in Manila on Friday, October 20, 2023.

"Expect cases to be filed regularly now that we have shifted focus to illegal campaigning," he added.

The poll chief said the filing of charges will be aside from the physical removal of the illegal campaign materials.

He said they have already instructed all their local poll officials to strictly monitor their areas for possible campaign materials that are oversized and misplaced.

"If you want to put up illegal campaign materials every day, we will also take them down every day," said Garcia.

"Every parts of the country must be monitored. We won't let anyone or anything evade us," he added.

On Thursday, October 19, the 10-day campaign period for the BSKE started nationwide. It will run until October 28.

The Comelec has already advised barangay and youth candidates to strictly adhere to the campaign guidelines they have released earlier. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)