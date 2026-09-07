1,685 payees of OVP, DepEd confidential funds no record of birth, death, marriage

OVER 1,685 payees of the confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) under former Secretary Sara Duterte from 2022 to 2023 have no records of birth, death, or marriage, according to records of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

During the resumption of the impeachment trial of Duterte Monday, September 7, 2026, PSA Assistant National Statistician Marizza Grande said the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability requested verification of a total of 2,669 names listed as payees of the OVP and DepEd confidential funds.

Of those found to have no records of birth, death, or marriage, 398 were payees of DepEd, while 1,287 were from the OVP.

Among the names were Arthur Baon, who was paid P50,000 as a reward; Ralph Josh Bacon, who received P150,000 for the purchase of information; Beverly Claire Pampano, who was paid P130,000 for the purchase of information; and Charles Sampaloc Jr., who received P50,000 for the same purpose.

Grande said that out of the 2,669 names, 152 had a single matching entry in the Civil Registry System.

She said 37 names matched unique records of individuals who were already deceased before the supposed date they received payment from DepEd or the OVP.

These include Fortunato Salig, who was paid P200,000; Emilio Sagan, P70,000; and Rodolfo Traya, P120,000, all dated 2023.

Grande said Salig died in June 2011, Sagan in July 2015, and Traya in May 2021.

She said verification also found 25 names that matched children.

Acknowledgment receipts were signed by Miko Alquizar and Beatrice Cuenca for P400,000 each, and by Mikay Delos Reyes for P200,000.

Alquizar and Cuenca were both born in 2022, while Delos Reyes was born in January 2020.

The youngest supposed signatory in the acknowledgment receipts was Marlin Sunga, who died in November 1965, two months after being born.

The impeachment court is currently discussing Article I of the Articles of Impeachment, where Duterte is accused of alleged irregularities in the use of P500 million in confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President, and P112.5 million during her time as secretary of the Department of Education.

The discussion includes the alleged submission of acknowledgment receipts with “unusual names” listed as payees of the OVP and DepEd for the liquidation of their confidential funds. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)