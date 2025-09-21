17 arrested over violent demonstration along Mendiola

AT LEAST 17 individuals were arrested following tension that arose in Mendiola Sunday, September 21, 2025, amid anti-corruption protest actions.

The tension began when several protesters clad in all-black outfits and masks hurled objects, including stones, and burned tires of container vans used by police as barricades along Ayala Bridge in Manila.

Some were also seen kicking policemen who were in a defensive position with their shields.

The National Capital Region Police Office said several individuals, including policemen, were hurt during the violent incident.

In an interview with reporters, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said those involved in the violence were “mostly minors” intending to breach the perimeter and reach Malacañang.

“Ang plan nila is to breach the perimeter and burn down the palace, pero we will still comply with the rules and regulations,” Remulla said.

“Na-disperse naman. We held the line, we will continue to hold the line,” he added.

Appropriate charges are being readied for filing against those involved.

The PNP appealed to the public to remain calm and refrain from violence.

“Such actions endanger lives and undermine the message of those who wish to protest peacefully,” the PNP said.

“The PNP remains committed to safeguarding both the public and demonstrators. We will continue to exercise maximum tolerance, but we will also act against anyone who causes harm or damages property. Rest assured, those responsible for these acts will be held accountable under the law,” it added.

Various groups conducted anti-corruption demonstrations in different parts of Metro Manila as part of the 53rd anniversary of martial law.

The protest actions centered on the ongoing investigation into corruption related to the implementation of flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)