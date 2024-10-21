17 ASG leaders, members convicted for kidnapping, serious illegal detention

A TAGUIG court sentenced to life imprisonment 17 leaders and members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in relation to the kidnapping of 21 individuals from Malaysia in 2000.

In a decision issued by the Taguig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 153 on October 16, 2024, presiding judge Mariam Bien found the ASG leaders and members identified as Alkaiser Baladji, Omar Galo, Muner Jumalla, Najer Ibrahim, Jahid Susukan, Hilarion Santos, Ben Najar Abraham, Said Massud, Hajid Elhano, Jundam Jawad, Aljunib Hashim, Michael Pajiji, Alhadi Aylani, Dhad Suraidi, Julkipli Salih, Saltimar Sali, and Redendo Dellosa guilty for kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

They were sentenced to suffer reclusion perpetua for each of the 21 counts of the said crimes.

They were also ordered to pay all the victims P100,000 as civil indemnity; P100,000 as moral damages; and another P100,000 as exemplary damages—all with interest at the rate of six percent per annum from the date of finality of the judgment until fully paid.

“In fine, based on the evidence presented, there is no question that the accused and their cohorts were complicit in the joint purpose and design of the kidnapping of the hostages for the purpose of extorting ransom money from them or from their respective families and government,” the order reads.

The court, on the other hand, acquitted Manggona Malili, Abdulkahil Malla, Abdul Mubeen Sakandal, Ahiri Tada, and Radzmar Sangkula Jul.

Charges against Jairon Ambot, Galib Andang a.k.a. Commander Robot, Nadzmi Saabtual, Alhamser Manatad Limbong, Abdurasid Banjeng Lim, Almusal Mawadi, Benhar Isni, Ibrahim Upao, Abraham Arany Jumdaini, Mariano Lomarda, Aldemar Saiyari, Yusof Saddai, and Mohammad Taib Amil were terminated due to their deaths during a jailbreak attempt in Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City, in 2005

The group abducted the victims, including 10 foreign tourists, nine Malaysians, and two Filipinos, from a dive resort in Sipadan, Malaysia in April 2000.

They were held in Sulu as they demanded ransom money from the victim’s family in exchange for their release.

While the other victims were released after paying ransom, Filipino national Roland Ulla escaped on June 6, 2003. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)