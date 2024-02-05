17 dead in Mindanao due to flooding, landslides

THE death toll due to flooding and landslides brought about by the combined effects of northeast monsoon and trough of low pressure area in Mindanao has increased to 17.

In a press conference Monday, February 5, 2024, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said eight individuals were also reported missing, while four were hurt in the affected areas.

He said a total of 724 evacuation centers were established to cater to the affected population, 8,181 families or 30,719 individuals.

In a situational report, as of 8 a.m. Monday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said among the affected regions were Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga and the Bangsamoro region.

It said a total of 42 rain-induced landslides were recorded, while 181 areas in Davao, Caraga and Bangsamoro were flooded.

A total of 101 houses incurred damage due to the calamity.

The NDRRMC said the cost of damage to infrastructure was estimated at P2.610 million.

Over P31 million worth of assistance to affected populations have been provided through the Department of Social Welfare and Development. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)