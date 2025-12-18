17 Eastern Samar cops relieved over drinking session inside station

THE chief of the Dolores Municipal Police Station in Eastern Samar and 16 of his subordinates were relieved from their posts following a viral photo of their drinking session inside the police station.

In an interview with reporters, Eastern Visayas regional police office Lieutenant Colonel Analiza Armeza said regional police director Police Brigadier General Jason Capoy has ordered the immediate relief of 16 policemen and one non-uniformed police personnel who were all involved in the drinking spree inside the police station on December 15.

“Yes, sa initial report na ating na-receive ang personnel ay meron Christmas party that time. So nag-inuman sila sa police station,” she said.

“Under sa ating protocols and guidelines, bawal kasi ang mag inom sa loob ng police station kaya yun nga after we have received the report, nagkaroon ng investigation,” Armeza added.

Armeza said the majority of those involved police personnel were on duty during the time of the incident.

She assured the commitment of the Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas that it will not tolerate any wrongdoings of its personnel.

"If mapatunayan na meron nga error or violation of protocols ng ating involved personnel ay meron meron karampatang penalty," said Armeza. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)