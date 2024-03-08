17 pass Dental Technologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

SEVENTEEN out of 24 examinees who took the Dental Technologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination passed the test, said the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The exam was given by the Board of Dentistry in the National Capitol Region in March 2024.

Dirlene Medianesta Bellezas ranked first in the list of passers, followed by Jose Alberto Mariabojoc Buendia, Roger Rieza Dasco, Rannie Bryle Sarmiento De Guzman, Kenneth Tinoy de Pedro, Samuel Orpesa Lomo, Rania Abang Omar, Haydie Valera Pagatpat, Christine Pagaduan Pama, and Leann Aumentado Ritual.

Completing the list are Crispulo Bagtas Santos, Michael Andrei Verayo Sevilla, EJ Third Corpuz Tiburcio, Giorvick Paul Magallanes Tulod, Aura Kate Santiago Urbayo, Russell Vonn Malitao Urgasan, and Nowielyn Guevarra Yap.

Below is the list of passers.