17 pass Dental Technologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

SEVENTEEN out of 24 examinees who took the Dental Technologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination passed the test, said the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
The exam was given by the Board of Dentistry in the National Capitol Region in March 2024.
Dirlene Medianesta Bellezas ranked first in the list of passers, followed by Jose Alberto Mariabojoc Buendia, Roger Rieza Dasco, Rannie Bryle Sarmiento De Guzman, Kenneth Tinoy de Pedro, Samuel Orpesa Lomo, Rania Abang Omar, Haydie Valera Pagatpat, Christine Pagaduan Pama, and Leann Aumentado Ritual.
Completing the list are Crispulo Bagtas Santos, Michael Andrei Verayo Sevilla, EJ Third Corpuz Tiburcio, Giorvick Paul Magallanes Tulod, Aura Kate Santiago Urbayo, Russell Vonn Malitao Urgasan, and Nowielyn Guevarra Yap.
Below is the list of passers.
The PRC said that starting May 13, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.
It advised the passers to visit its website at www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.
Those who will register are required to bring a downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one short brown envelope.
Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals, said the PRC.
It added that the date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees will be announced later. (LMY/With Jhanneca Mondelo, BiPSU Intern)