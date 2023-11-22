17 Pinoy seafarers among crew of hijacked ship in Red Sea

SEVENTEEN Filipino seafarers were among the hostages of Yemen's Houthi rebels who seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea over the weekend, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

In a television interview, DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo de Vega said although it is not the first time that there were Filipino seafarers who were taken hostage, they are still concerned, noting that it could be connected to the ongoing conflict between the Hamas group and the Israel government.

"May 17 na Pilipino ayon sa manning agency... kasama iba't ibang dayuhan," he said.

(There are 17 Filipinos according to the manning agency... including various foreigners.)

"Nababahala tayo dito. This is not the first time na may na-hostage na ganyan. Meron itong koneksiyon sa giyera ngayon sa Hamas at Israel dahil tinarget nila itong bapor na ito dahil Israeli-owned daw although Japanese 'yung company," he added.

(We are concerned here. This is not the first time someone has been held hostage like that. It has a connection to the current war with Hamas and Israel because they targeted this ship because it is said to be Israeli-owned although the company is Japanese.)

But De Vega said the hostage takers committed that they would spare foreign hostages from harm.

He said the concerned government agencies will meet within the day to discuss the matter.

Aboard the ship, which was seized by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in a crucial Red Sea shipping route, were 25 crew members, including Bulgarian, Ukrainian, Mexican and Romanian.

The ship is operated by Japanese company Nippon Yusen K.K.

The Japanese government said it "decisively condemns such an act," adding that they are already working with relevant countries for the release of the ship and especially of its crew.

In a statement, the Houthis said the seizure of the vessel is in support of the Palestinians who were being “massacred” by Israel.

They threatened to continue hijacking ships related to Israel, noting that no vessel should engage with Israel in the Red Sea. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)