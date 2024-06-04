170 families affected by Kanlaon eruption

AROUND 170 families, or 796 persons in Western and Central Visayas were affected by the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

In a situational report, the disaster bureau said that of the families or individuals affected, 149 families or 685 persons were displaced and are now being served in evacuation centers.

It said the displaced families were initially given sleeping kits.

The Kanlaon erupted on Monday evening, June 3, 2024, producing a 5,000-meter plume.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has raised the alert level for Kanlaon from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2, indicating the current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could potentially lead to further explosive eruptions.

In a statement, the Philippine Red Cross alerted its Negros Occidental-Bacolod City Chapter for a possible intensification of Mount Kanlaon’s phreatic eruption.

“We are always ready and prepared to help. Our RC143 volunteers in the affected area and response vehicles are ready to be deployed. It is better to be over-prepared in times of crisis,” PRC chairman and chief-executive-officer Dick Gordon said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)