18 health concerns reported over recalled formula milk products

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received 18 reports involving health concerns following the consumption of formula products being ordered recalled by Nestlé Philippines.

In a statement, the FDA said that as of January 15, 2025, it has received 25 reports associated with Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro.

“Eighteen of these reports involve health concerns observed by parents or caregivers following consumption of the subject infant formula,” it said.

The FDA said reported symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and other conditions, some of which required medical attention.

The agency assured that it continues to maintain close regulatory coordination with the Market Authorization Holder, Nestlé Philippines Inc., which has been directed to submit regular and timely status reports on the implementation, assessment, and progress of the voluntary recall.

“Established procedures remain in place for the receipt, documentation, assessment, and appropriate disposition of consumer complaints, including reports of suspected adverse events,” the FDA said.

“The FDA continues to exercise regulatory oversight of the recall through the review of information submitted by relevant parties and the conduct of post-market surveillance,” it added.

Fourteen types of Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro formula milk products have been affected by the voluntary recall order of Nestlé Philippines following the detection of very low levels of cereulide in the arachidonic acid-rich (ARA) oil supplied to the company.

Covered products include: