18 more packs of shabu seized in Ilocos Sur

FISHERMEN recovered anew 18 packs of crystalline substance believed to be shabu in the waters off Magsingal, Ilocos Sur on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

In a telephone interview with reporters on Thursday, Ilocos Sur Provincial Police Director Colonel Darnell Dulnuan said it was the third batch of shabu packs recovered off the coast of Ilocos Sur in the past four days.

From Monday, June 24, 60 packs of shabu with the same packaging markings were discovered in the area by several fishermen -- 24 packs in the waters off San Juan, Ilocos Sur worth P163 million and another 18 packs in Cauayan on Wednesday.

“Yung San Juan is parang mahahanap mo yan sa halos northern tip na ng Ilocos Sur. Ang parang layo niyan is around mga 16 nautical miles from the lugar ng San Juan tapos ‘yung second na nahanap is dito sa Sta. Maria, which is around 18 nautical miles ang layo naman sa baybayin. And itong panghuli na nahanapan dito sa Magsingal is around 42 nautical miles,” said Dulnuan.

(San Juan is located near the northern tip of Ilocos Sur. Its distance is approximately 16 nautical miles from the location of San Juan, and the second one found is here in Sta. Maria, which is around 18 nautical miles from the shore. The last one found here in Magsingal is around 42 nautical miles away.)

He said the value of the 36 packs of illegal drugs recovered since Wednesday is still being identified by forensic investigators.

Dulnuan expressed belief that the illegal contraband is not really intended for the Philippines.

“Hindi po talaga natin alam kung ano ba talaga yung real picture niyan. However, ito lang yung masasabi natin na hindi pa talaga konkreto ‘yung assumption natin, kung binagsak ba talaga yan or nagkaroon ng mishap doon sa dagat or what na parang naaanod, kasi ‘yung mga items na yan sa tabing dapat. Alam natin kung sana direction nung current or 'yung hangin diyan sa dagat doon pumapadpad ‘yung mga items na yan,” he said.

(We really don't know what the real picture is. However, all we can say is that our assumptions are not yet concrete, whether it really sank or there was an incident at sea or something like it drifted because those items should have been on the shore. We know the direction of the current or the wind there at sea where those items might have drifted.)

He said they are continuously conducting patrolling on the coast of Ilocos Sur to ensure the proper disposition of other possible illegal contrabands. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)