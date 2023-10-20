18 OFWs from Israel back home

EIGHTEEN overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) on Friday, October 20, 2023, safely landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City after escaping the ongoing war in Israel.

In a social media post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that the 18 OFWs arrived at 3:55 p.m. via flight Etihad EY 424.

"The second batch of returning OFWs from Israel is composed of 14 caregivers and 4 hotel workers," said the DMW.

Included in the second batch of repatriates from Israel is the OFW who was supposed to be part of the first batch but was left behind after suffering from high blood pressure.

On Wednesday, 16 OFWs from Israel were successfully brought home to form the first batch of repatriates from the war-torn state.

Just like the first batch, the DMW said concerned government agencies shall provide the OFWs all the necessary assistance.

These include financial assistance, medical and health check-ups, psychosocial evaluation, personal care, hygiene and food kits, and skills training services.

Earlier, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac disclosed that 35 OFWs in Israel have already requested to be repatriated amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict. <b>(HDT/SunStar Philippines)</b>