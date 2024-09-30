18-year-old student dies from 'hazing'

AN 18-YEAR-OLD student from Jaen, Nueva Ecija died due to alleged hazing.

In a report, the police identified the victim as Ren Joseph Bayan.

The police said before he left home, the victim told her aunt that he will be attending the final hazing of the Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity in Barangay San Anton in San Leonardo town.

The aunt, Jennifer Bayan, said around 5 p.m., the suspects Baron Cabado and Patrick Guinto brought home her nephew’s lifeless body and escaped.

The Jaen Municipal Police Station is now requesting Scene of Crime Operations (Soco) assistance from the Nueva Ecija Provincial Forensic Unit, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the victim.

They also tapped neighboring police stations for the arrest of the two suspects.

In a statement, the San Pablo National High School expressed grief and extended its condolences to the family of their Grade 11 student, Ren. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)