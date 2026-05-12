18K elementary, 45K secondary teachers pass licensure exams

MORE than 18,000 elementary teachers and over 45,000 secondary teachers have successfully passed the March 2026 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET).

In a statement, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said 18,376 elementary teachers out of 32,796 examinees (56.03 percent) passed the examination.

Similarly, 45,001 secondary teachers out of 61,561 examinees (73.10 percent) successfully passed the LET.

The agency also noted that of the elementary teacher passers, 15,670 are first timers and 2,706 are repeaters.

For the passing secondary teachers, the PRC said 39,446 are first timers, and 5,555 are repeaters.

Meanwhile, the results of examination with respect to 58 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

It said all successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The PRC said requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card are the Notice of Admission (for identification only); downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal; two pieces passport-size pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag); two sets of documentary stamps; and one piece short brown envelope. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)