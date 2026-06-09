18th PJEPA batch set for deployment

THE 18th batch of Filipino healthcare workers under the Philippine-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (Pjepa are set to be deployed to Japan on June 10 and 11, 2026, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement, the DMW said the 211 Filipino nurses and care workers are now ready to be deployed to Japan.

"The departing group, the 18th batch of candidates under the Pjepa program, comprises 5 nurse candidates and 206 care worker candidates," said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

"The 18th batch is a testament to the deep and enduring trust Japan holds for the Filipino people," he added.

The deployment comes after the healthcare workers completed the six-month Preparatory Japanese Language Training program and comprehensive pre-departure orientations.

"This specialized training equips them with essential Japanese-language proficiency, cultural insights, and core workplace competencies for their upcoming roles," said the DMW.

Upon arrival, he said the workers will be deployed to various hospitals and eldercare facilities across Japan.

"Maintain an adaptive mindset as you work toward obtaining your official Japanese licenses and certifications," said Cacdac.

The DMW chief, then, assured the Filipino workers that the Philippine government shall continuously monitor their statuses in Japan.

"The DMW and its Migrant Workers Office are committed to providing continuous administrative and protective support to the candidates throughout their deployment," said Cacdac. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)