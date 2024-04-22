19 cars damaged in NAIA parking area fire

AT LEAST 19 vehicles were damaged in a fire that hit a parking area at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

In a statement, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said its Rescue and Firefighting Division had declared fire out at 1:57 p.m.

“Investigation into the extent of damage and the cause of the fire in the area is currently ongoing,” it said.