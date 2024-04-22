19 cars damaged in NAIA parking area fire

AT LEAST 19 vehicles were damaged in a fire that hit a parking area at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.
In a statement, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said its Rescue and Firefighting Division had declared fire out at 1:57 p.m.
“Investigation into the extent of damage and the cause of the fire in the area is currently ongoing,” it said.
MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines said the parking area is being operated by a private concessionaire.
He said the fire may have been due to the extreme heat, noting that the parking areas were grassy.
The operation of the NAIA was not affected by the fire. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)