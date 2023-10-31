19 dead in 29 election-related violent incidents

A TOTAL of 19 people died in 29 violent incidents related to the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Garcia said that from August 28 to October 31, a total of 244 violent incidents were recorded across the country, in which 29 were validated to be election-related, 111 were suspected election-related while 104 were non-election-related.

Of the total validated election-related violent incidents (ERVIs), 13 happened in the Bangsamoro region with 30 victims and 12 arrested suspects.

These incidents in the Bangsamoro region resulted in the killing of 11 individuals, while 14 were injured and the five others were unharmed.

Three ERVIs each in Ilocos and Northern Mindanao regions were also recorded since the start of the election period, with 14 victims.

One victim from the Ilocos region was killed.

The other deaths were reported in Calabarzon (1 death), Bicol (2), Zamboanga Peninsula (1), Cordillera (1), and Central Visayas (2).

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the total number of ERVIs has already climbed to 35, in which 13 happened in the Bangsamoro region, five in Cordillera, four in Northern Mindanao, three each in Ilocos and Eastern Visayas, two each in Bicol and Central Visayas and one each in Calabarzon, Zamboanga Peninsula and National Capital Region.

It said 17 of these ERVIs were shooting incidents.

PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said the 35 ERVIs during the election period for the BSKE 2023 is 12.5 percent lower than the number of validated incidents in 2018 BSKE but 29.63 percent higher as compared to the 27 ERVIs amid the 2022 national and local elections. (SunStar Philippines)