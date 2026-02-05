190 Cambodia OFWs return home

NEARLY 200 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Cambodia safely returned home earlier Thursday, February 5, 2026, after falling victim to human trafficking activities.

In a social media post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) showed that 190 OFWs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City via a Philippine government chartered flight.

"A total of 190 Filipino human trafficking victims from Cambodia arrived safely today," said the DMW.

In all, the department said nearly 900 distressed OFWs have been brought home since 2022.

In a statement, the DMW bared that 877 distressed OFWs have been repatriated from Cambodia after they fell victim to human trafficking activities.

Immediately upon their arrival, the OFWs were assured of all the necessary assistance and support from different government agencies.

The DMW said these include financial and welfare assistance from the DMW and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, medical care from the Department of Health, psychosocial support from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and legal aid from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking Task Force. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)