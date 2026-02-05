190 OFWs rescued from scam hubs in Cambodia back in Manila

MANILA – The Philippine government, led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), has repatriated 190 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) rescued from scam hubs in Cambodia, following a whole-of-government effort to assist the victims of human trafficking.

In a press briefing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Thursday, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the group arrived via a Philippine Airlines chartered flight.

“Ayon sa tagubilin ng ating mahal na Pangulo na bigyan ng ganap na proteskyon ang ating mga OFWs ay nandito kami, sanib pwersa, whole of government approach, para magbigay ng assistance sa mga OFWs mula sa scam hub operations, crackdowns sa Cambodia (As per the instruction of our beloved President to provide full protection to our OFWs, we are here, joining forces, with a whole-of-government approach, to provide assistance to OFWs from scam hub operations and crackdowns in Cambodia),” Cacdac said.

“So 190, meron 191 originally pero me isang naiwan for some medical treatment in Phnom Penh so nandun naman si Ambassador (Flerida Ann Camille) Mayo at may team pa rin tayo on the ground (So there are 190 people, originally there were 191, but one person was left behind for some medical treatment in Phnom Penh, so Ambassador Mayo is still there and we still have a team on the ground),” he added.

DMW Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi explained that they tried to include the OFW in the repatriated group, but her doctors did not allow due to her serious medical condition.

He, however, assured that the DMW team is on the ground, together with the Philippine Embassy in Cambodia, to closely monitor her situation.

Cacdac said the latest batch brought to 877 the total number of OFW scam victims assisted and repatriated by the government since 2022.

Upon arrival in the country, the DMW said the group will undergo medical and psycho-social check courtesy of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

They were also provided with temporary shelter, financial assistance and transport back to their home provinces.

DOH Assistant Secretary Gloria Balboa said mental health support is a priority due to the trauma experienced by the victims.

“Gusto nating masiguro na hindi lang sila healthy, but also mentally fit, dahil alam naman natin yung dinaanan nilang trauma (We want to make sure they're not just healthy, but also mentally fit, because we know the trauma they've been through),” she said.

Department of Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty explained that the OFW victims of these scam hub operations in Southeast Asia were recruited mostly through online platforms and informal channels before being forced to work in scam compounds.

“Kadalasan online yung pagre-recruit sa kanila, tapos pagdating doon, didiretso na sila sa scam hub (Most of them were recruited online, then when they arrive there, they are brought directly to the scam hubs),” he said.

Cacdac, meanwhile, reiterated his warning against illegal recruitment, stressing that overseas employment must go through the proper channels.

He said the applicants must consider it as red flag when transactions are done mostly online or when recruiters meet face-to-face with them in public areas, particularly in restaurants.

Cacdac also reminded the public that since most of the scam hubs are in Southeast Asian countries, victims are deceived into believing that they could travel without a visa.

“Huwag talagang pumatol sa hindi dumaan sa DMW, hindi work visa at kung mapapansin ninyo, puro Southeast Asia ito meaning mga ASEAN countries na visa free ang arrangement. Pero tandaan natin yung visa-free arrangement to the ASEAN countries is only for tourists or tourism purposes. Turista lang yung sa visa free (Don't really get involved with those who didn't go through the DMW, don't have a work visa, and as you'll notice, they're all from Southeast Asia, meaning these are ASEAN countries with visa-free arrangements. But let's remember that the visa-free arrangement for ASEAN countries is only for tourists or tourism purposes. The visa-free entry is only for tourists,)” he said.

“Ibig sabihin kung gusto nyo magtrabaho sa Canmbodia, sa Lao PDR, sa Myanmar, Thailand, any ASEAN country, dapat may work visa na kayong tangan bago umalis ng bansa (This means that if you want to work in Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, or any ASEAN country, you must have a work visa before leaving the country),” he added. (PNA)