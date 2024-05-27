19,373 persons affected by Typhoon Aghon

TYPHOON Aghon (Ewiniar) has affected a total of 8,465 families or 19,373 individuals in at least four regions in the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Monday, May 27, 2024.

Among the affected persons were seven residents of Bicol Region who were injured.

The government agency said in a situational report issued around 8 a.m. Monday that of the affected population, 657 families or 2,162 individuals were served inside 81 evacuation centers and 821 families or 3,181 persons were staying outside evacuation centers.

Bicol Region has the most number of affected individuals at 10,349, followed by Mimaropa with 5,970, Eastern Visayas with 2,026, and Calabarzon with 1,028 persons.

A total of 158 barangays in these four regions were battered by Aghon, which specifically damaged a total of 22 houses in Eastern Visayas.

The government has so far provided around P1.9 million worth of assistance to the affected individuals, who were given family food packs, hot meals, and other items.

Typhoon Aghon, as of 10 a.m. Monday, maintained its strength while moving northeastward over the Philippine Sea, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

As of 10 a.m., the center of the typhoon was located 100 kilometers east southeast of Casiguran, Aurora, with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 170 km/h, and central pressure of 965 hPa.

Aghon was moving northeastward at 10 km/h.

Pagasa said that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 2 has remained hoisted over the southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan), and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran).

TCWS Number 1 was raised over the northeastern and southern portions of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian), the eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda), the rest of Aurora, the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands, and the northwestern portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Vinzons, Capalonga) including Calaguas Islands.

Pagasa said that Typhoon Aghon is less likely to directly bring a significant amount of rainfall within the next three days, but the southwesterly windflow enhanced by the typhoon will bring moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas and portions of Mimaropa in the next two days.

Based on the track forecast, Typhoon Aghon was expected to move generally northeastward over the Philippine Sea for the entirety of the forecast period, and it may exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday afternoon or evening as a typhoon.

Aghon will continue to intensify over the next two days as it moves northeastward over the Philippine Sea, and a weakening trend may begin on mid or late Wednesday, May 29, as the typhoon begins interacting with the mid-latitude environment and undergo post-tropical transition, said Pagasa. (LMY)