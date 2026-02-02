1.9M Mindanao kids get measles jabs

NEARLY 1.9 million children in Mindanao aged six to 59 months have already been immunized against measles-rubella by the Department of Health (DOH).

According to DOH data, a total of 1,899,824 children have received anti-measles jabs across Mindanao.

“In just the second week of the Ligtas Tigdas campaign in Mindanao, a total of 1,899,824 children aged six to 59 months have been protected from measles and rubella,” the DOH said.

Meanwhile, the DOH said 958,285 children aged 6 to 59 months in Mindanao are still targeted for immunization as of February 1.

“The Ligtas Tigdas campaign is being implemented by the DOH and local government units to protect children from hospitalization and death caused by measles and rubella,” the agency said.

The Davao Region has the highest number of children still needing vaccination, with 230,386 yet to be reached, while 282,623 have already been immunized.

In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 201,959 children have yet to be vaccinated, while 375,271 have been immunized.

A total of 170,538 children in Soccsksargen remain unvaccinated, while 280,712 have received measles-rubella shots.

In Zamboanga Peninsula, 147,542 children still need vaccination, even as 376,164 have already been immunized.

In Northern Mindanao, 141,555 children have yet to receive measles shots, while 382,064 have been vaccinated.

In Caraga, the DOH still needs to reach 66,305 children, while 202,990 have been immunized against measles-rubella.

The DOH launched Phase 1 of the MR-SIA program in Mindanao on January 19, which will run until February 13. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)