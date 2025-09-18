1M elderly Filipinos living with dementia

ONE million Filipinos are currently living with dementia -- a condition of loss of memory and other thinking abilities -- in the Philippines, and are likely to double come 2050.

This was according to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of the Philippines (Adap), which stated that many of the people with dementia have not undergone diagnosis.

"An estimated one million elderly Filipinos are living with dementia today -- many without a diagnosis," said Adap in a statement for the observance of the World Alzheimer’s Month 2025.

"Numbers are expected to double by 2050 (with) the Philippines to be considered an aging population by 2030," added the organization of persons with dementia and their families, dedicated doctors with special interest in dementia, and other allied medical professionals.

Nevertheless, the group stressed that it would be erroneous for one to continuously think that dementia is a normal part of aging.

"Dementia is not part of normal aging. Memory processing may slow down, but the elderly should not be forgetful and confused every day," said Adap.

In reality, it said dementia is a condition that can be prevented through proper interventions.

"Dementia may potentially be avoided if certain modifiable risk factors are made. These include managing lifestyle risk factors (hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol); avoiding smoking, drinking, and head injuries; addressing visual and hearing loss; minimizing air pollution; and encouraging social interaction, lifelong learning, and physical exercise," said Adap.

Dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving, and other thinking abilities.

Every September, the World Alzheimer’s Month is widely observed in many countries, including the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)