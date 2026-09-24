2 Army personnel gunned down in Sultan Kudarat

By: Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo

TWO Philippine Army soldiers were killed in an ambush in Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday evening, September 23, 2026.

Brigadier General Ricky Bunayog, acting commander of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), condemned the attack, which happened along the national highway in Barangay Ladia, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

He identified the victims as Police First Corporals Jobert Labuson and Johmark Dumaguing, who were members of the 7th Infantry (Tapat) Battalion.

Bunayog said the motive for the killing, which was perpetrated by two motorcycle-riding suspects, is still under investigation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)